Freedom Caucus Seeks to Remove Adam Schiff from Impeachment Work

The House Freedom Caucus has not given up on trying to remove Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) from the (unofficial) “impeachment inquiry” against President Donald Trump.

The group is moving forward with a formal resolution — calling for Schiff to be removed on the grounds that he is a “potential fact witness” to the whistleblower complaint.

Will anything happen?

It’s seems highly unlikely, since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is a partisan hack, in my view; but we should give these guys credit for at least fighting — that’s more than we can say for most of the Republicans.

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) appeared on Fox News recently and told host Bill Hemmer that Schiff’s moves were all about politics.

"This is all about Adam Schiff trying to make sure Donald Trump doesn't get elected."