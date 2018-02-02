Formula 1 Grid Girls Slam Feminists Who Put Them Out of Work

Late last month feminists celebrated a victory, after convincing Formula 1 racing to get rid of its gird girls. Now the women who lost their jobs are slamming the feminists for their unwanted interference.

At the end of January, Formula 1 announced that it had decided to end its use of the pretty models who interact with the crowd and carry the names of sponsors on their clothing. The grid girls will be gone commencing with the new season which starts at the end of March.

“While the practice of employing grid girls has been a staple of Formula 1 grands prix for decades, we feel this custom does not resonate with our brand values and clearly is at odds with modern day societal norms,” said managing director of commercial operations Sean Bratches.

I am a grid girl, I LOVE my job and I CHOOSE to do it! The issue at the moment is there are too many people being offended on behalf of people who are not offended at all! I will be devastated if @OfficialBSB and @iom_tt follow suit.#saveourgridgirls #womensrights gridgirls pic.twitter.com/yr074Bnnq0 — Hannah Louise (@Hannah_James_6) January 31, 2018

Feminism now costing women their jobs..🙈🤔wake me up when all this crazy political correctness blows over and pass me the Lycra! I loved being a grid girl 🏁😎📷 @Mike_Petch @PaulONeill29 #Gridgirls #BTCC pic.twitter.com/iQciq5qu6c — Sophie Wright (@DJSoWright) January 31, 2018

But now the women who have just lost their jobs are slamming the decision and the interference of the feminists who lobbied the sport to fire the girls.- READ MORE

