Former Subway Spokesman Convicted On Child Porn Charges Says Judge Was Biased Because She Had Teenage Daughters

Former Subway spokesman Jared Fogle, who was sentenced in November 2015 to more than 15 years on child porn and sex charges, is now arguing that his sentence should be reducedbecause U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt, who presided over his case, had teenage daughters.

Fogle had pled guilty to one count each of traveling to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor and distribution and receipt of child pornography. The sentence that arose from the plea deal that was struck was longer than either the defense or the prosecution had suggested, according to the Indy Star, which also reported that Pratt has only one daughter, who was 19 in 2010.

Fogle claims Pratt having teenage daughters gave her “objective bias, and subjective bias,” according to a motion he filed Tuesday. The motion stated, “It is the opinion of a ‘reasonable party’ that Judge Tanya Walton Pratt has demonstrated she is prejudicially biased to the Defendant Jared S. Fogle, and should in facts and law, recuse herself from these proceedings.” – READ MORE

