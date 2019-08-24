Former GOP Rep Is ‘Strongly, Strongly Considering’ a Primary Run Against Trump In 2020

A former Republican congressman said he is “strongly, strongly considering” a primary run against President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

During an interview with CNN’s “New Day” on Thursday, former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-Ill.) — a Tea Party Republican who served one term in the House before being ousted by now-Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) — was asked by host John Berman if he’s going to run against the president in 2020.

Walsh said that he was “strongly, strongly considering it” and that if a person were going to challenge Trump in the primary, they would need to do it “soon.”

"I'm strongly, strongly considering it," said the former congressman. "[…] If somebody's going to get in there and go after him, John, it's got to be done soon. You're running out of time."