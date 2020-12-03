Former FBI Director James Comey Will Teach At Columbia Law In January

Former FBI Director James Comey will return to teaching at Columbia Law School in January, according to a school statement.

Comey is going to lead a new seminar called ‘Lawyers and Leaders,’ according to a school statement. The former FBI director will also be a distinguished fellow of the Reuben Mark Initiative for Organizational Character and Leadership.

“Comey’s experience represents a broadening of the Mark Initiative’s focus to include leadership of major public institutions, complementing existing offerings relating to corporations and law firms,” the statement said.

“In addition to his government work, Comey led the in-house legal teams at major corporations, including Lockheed Martin Corp. and Bridgewater Associates, and previously held a senior research appointment with Columbia Law School’s National Security Law Program.”

Very excited to return to teaching at Columbia in the new year. https://t.co/MEffQyPIEh — James Comey (@Comey) December 2, 2020

President Donald Trump terminated Comey as director of the FBI in 2017, according to the Wall Street Journal. The termination was prompted due to Comey’s management of the probe of former First Lady Hillary Clinton’s email server during her service as secretary of state, White House and Justice Department officials said, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Comey was fired while the FBI was looking into potential connections between Russia and both the Trump campaign and administration, The New York Post reported.

Comey’s book, “Saving Justice: Truth, Transparency, and Trust” is set to be released on Jan.12, according to the statement. Comey has criticized Trump regularly since being fired from the FBI, The Hill reported.

Columbia Law School didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.