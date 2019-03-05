Former Colorado Governor Joins Growing List Of Democrats Running In 2020

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper announced Monday that he is running for the White House. He joins a growing list of Democrats vying for the opportunity to spoil President Donald Trump’s reelection bid.

“I’m running for president because we need dreamers in Washington, but we also need to get things done,” Hickenlooper said in a video announcing his decision. “I’ve proven again and again I can bring people together to produce the progressive change Washington has failed to deliver.”

He is considered a moderate Democrat and supporter of Colorado’s fossil fuel industry, a position that could put him at odds with many of his fellow Democrats. Hickenlooper, a former geologist and businessman, joins a field of 13 other Democrats who have announced either White House bids or exploratory committees.

Hickenlooper has flexed his anti-Trump muscles in the past. He announced in 2018 that Colorado would join the likes of New York, the District of Columbia and 16 other states in suing the Trump administration on the constitutionality of asking census-takers to disclose their citizenship status.

Big names like Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kamala Harris of California and Bernie Sanders of Vermont have already jumped into the ring. But there are a fair number of unknowns like the first openly gay candidate, Mayor Pete Buttigieg from South Bend, Indiana, and Andrew Yang, a young entrepreneur from New York. Former Vice President Joe Biden is also considering a run.

