Former Canadian PM Apologizes for ‘Rooting’ for Hurricane to Hit Mar-a-Lago

Former Canadian prime minister Kim Campbell apologized Friday for a tweet that made light of Hurricane Dorian and expressed hope that it would hit President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida.

As there are in Puerto Rico- sorry you don’t get snark- but Trump’s indifference to suffering is intolerable! Wd also help if he tackled climate change which is making hurricanes more destructive! Instead, he will remove limits on methane! Get a grip! — Kim Campbell (@AKimCampbell) August 29, 2019

Well, we will see if Mrs. Post’s design can stand up to the assault! I know Palm Beach well and am sorry if it gets a big hit. I wish I cd believe that it wd shake up Trump’s climate change denial! Only today his admin has removed regs to limit methane- a worse GHG than CO2! https://t.co/zwkv87Exec — Kim Campbell (@AKimCampbell) August 30, 2019

On Wednesday, Florida governor Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian, which is expected to make landfall early next week. The hurricane is currently projected to reach Category 4 status and speeds of 140 mph, making it the strongest storm to hit the peninsula since Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

But in response to one tweet warning Floridians to prepare, Campbell, the former leader of the Progressive Conservative Party, tweeted “I’m rooting for a direct hit on Mar a Lago !”

Campbell's tweet was promptly criticized "What the heck is wrong with you," asked one user. "There are real people who live and work there."