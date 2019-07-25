Forever 21 blasted for sending Atkins diet bars with plus-size clothing orders

That’s not what they ordered! A flurry of furious Forever 21 customers claim that the fast fashion retailer included samples of Atkins diet bars along with their recent online orders of plus-size merchandise.

In recent days, shoppers have called out the chain for the offensive move, which has since sparked widespread outrage on social media, sharing photos of the low-carb, lemon-flavored bars along with their purchases.

“My mom ordered some clothes from @Forever21 ‘s plus size collection and they sent a Atkins diet bar along with the stuff she ordered,” Twitter user @Jessemarisaelao wrote in a July 19 post that has since been liked over 8,500 times as of Wednesday morning.

“Sending people diet bars, shakes, teas, etc. with clothes they bought can send a negative message about body image,” she continued.

"I went from a size 24 to 18, still a plus size girl, so I ordered jeans from @Forever21 Opened the package, when I looked inside I see this Atkins bar, What are you trying to Tell me Forever 21, I'm FAT, LOSE WEIGHT?" another commenter jeered. "Do you give these to NON-PLUS SIZE WOMEN as well?"