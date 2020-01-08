Forensic Pathologist: Epstein Autopsy ‘More Indicative of Homicide’ After Graphic Photos Surface

Forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden said on “America’s Newsroom” on Monday that graphic images showing injuries to Jeffrey Epstein’s neck reaffirm his belief that the “findings are more indicative of homicide” than a suicide.

“I think there’s a lot of information that still hasn’t been revealed yet that is essential in order to arrive at a conclusion, whether this is a suicide or homicide,” Baden, the pathologist hired by Epstein’s brother to investigate his death, said on Monday.

“I think the closing out of the case as a suicide so quickly was premature.”

The photos, which include images of nooses Epstein is said to have made out of bedsheets at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan over the summer, were first published by CBS News. They depict a messy and chaotic scene inside the cell where the convicted pedophile lived the last moments of his life, as sheets are strewn across the floor while parts of fabric can be seen tied to a bedpost and window grate.

On Monday, Baden, a former New York City medical examiner who has worked on high-profile cases during a five-decade medical career, referenced a photograph of the ligature mark around Epstein’s neck, saying it “doesn’t match the ligature that was found at the scene and that the medical examiner copied to show how he was hanged.”

He added that “it was too wide and too smooth. This is a rougher injury.”

Speaking on "America's Newsroom" on Monday, Baden also referenced a photo of a noose "which presumably is what he was found hanging with."