Ford to Expand Production in Michigan, Creating 900 American Jobs

Ford Motor Company executives have announced a new investment in American workers and the state of Michigan with plans to invest $900 million in the United States, set to create 900 U.S. jobs.

In an announcement this week, Ford executives said the corporation will expand production in the U.S. with a $900 million investment that will go toward the Flat Rock Michigan Assembly Plant in Flat Rock, Michigan.

The investment includes an $850 million investment in the Flat Rock Assembly Plant to manufacture next-generation fully electric vehicles, along with the addition of a second shift for auto workers. The Flat Rock plant will produce the next-generation Mustang hybrid

Ford's plans, which executives said will be executed by 2023, also includes a $50 million investment toward an assembly plant that produces self-driving vehicles in the southeast Michigan region.


