Football legend Herschel Walker blasts the cancel culture that bullied Drew Brees into an apology

Football legend Herschel Walker recently defended Drew Brees’ right to express his opinion after the New Orleans Saints quarterback was met with swift condemnation for his comments about kneeling during the national anthem.

But in a radio interview with Glenn Beck on Thursday, Walker shot back at that notion, asking, “Why are people upset that he has an opinion?”

“You know, just because he doesn’t believe in what you believe in, why is people upset about that?” Walker said. “That’s what is great about America, is we have a right to choose. And if that’s the way he feels, it’s okay that he feels like that.”

“Why in the world, can people not have an opinion today that they disagree with you? And if you disagree with someone, Glenn, you are going to be called a racist,” he said. “If I disagree with someone, I’m going to be called an Uncle Tom.” – READ MORE

