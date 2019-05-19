Football coach tackles would-be gunman at Oregon high school: reports

A high school football and track coach and former college football star at the University of Oregon tackled a would-be gunman on Friday at Parkrose High School in Portland — and no shots were fired.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, and the alleged attacker was taken into police custody, according to The Associated Press.

The school was evacuated and a nearby middle school was on lockdown for several hours as police “flooded” the scene, Sgt. Brad Yakots said during a press conference on Friday.

The outcome was "the best-case scenario, absolutely," Yakots said. "The staff member did an excellent job by all accounts, (and) our officers arrived within minutes and went right in."