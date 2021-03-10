Following N-word controversy, Morgan Wallen breaks 64-year Billboard chart record, surpasses Garth Brooks, the Eagles, and more

Country star Morgan Wallen has shattered a 64-year music chart record as his album, “Dangerous: The Double Album,” spent its eighth straight week in Billboard 200’s No. 1 slot.

In February, Wallen came under fire after a video emerged depicting him using the N-word during a rowdy night out, and even though his record company and many radio stations in the U.S. dropped him, the country performer’s star continued to rise.

In late February, Country Now reported that Wallen’s “Dangerous” album has become the only country album to spend its first seven weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the 64-year history of the chart.

According to a recent Billboard report, the album continues to dominate the Billboard 200 chart.

“Dangerous is now one of only six country albums that have spent at least eight weeks in total at No. 1,” the outlet reported over the last week.

The outlet added, “Dangerous now ties Taylor Swift’s 2020 album Folklore for the second-most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the last five years — among albums of all genres.”- READ MORE

