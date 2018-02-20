Florida legislators vote down ‘assault weapons’ ban as Parkland students watch

.The US mainstream media didn’t miss the opportunity to use traumatized students who survived the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left at least 18 people dead to score political points on a new “assault weapons” ban that failed to pass the Florida legislature.

BREAKING: In wake of school shooting, Florida legislators vote down attempt to revive bill to ban assault rifles. — The Associated Press (@AP) February 20, 2018

As the report made its way through the media, gun control advocates decided that the way to weaponize the optics was to use images of distraught schoolchildren in combination with the news.

The majority of Florida House Republicans voted to table a Democratic motion that would have addressed an assaults weapon ban. Some survivors of the Stoneman Douglas shooting were in attendance for the vote. https://t.co/4Dz4fO1KHq — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) February 20, 2018

Students were bused into Tallahassee on Tuesday to meet with politicians, which provided a perfect opportunity for the mainstream media to use them for their gun control crusade.

Anyone who would use traumatized children to promote a gun control agenda has no interest in half-measures: An “assault weapons” ban is just the first step in pushing a broader, Australian-style ban on all civilian firearms possession.

READ MORE:

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *