Florida legislators vote down ‘assault weapons’ ban as Parkland students watch

Posted on by
.The US mainstream media didn’t miss the opportunity to use traumatized students who survived the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left at least 18 people dead to score political points on a new “assault weapons” ban that failed to pass the Florida legislature.

As the report made its way through the media, gun control advocates decided that the way to weaponize the optics was to use images of distraught schoolchildren in combination with the news.

Students were bused into Tallahassee on Tuesday to meet with politicians, which provided a perfect opportunity for the mainstream media to use them for their gun control crusade.

Anyone who would use traumatized children to promote a gun control agenda has no interest in half-measures: An “assault weapons” ban is just the first step in pushing a broader, Australian-style ban on all civilian firearms possession.

