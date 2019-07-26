Florida lawmaker getting threats over calls for Epstein plea-deal probe

The Florida lawmaker who urged Gov. Ron DeSantis to open a probe into wealthy pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s cushy 2008 jail setup says she’s been getting threats warning her to back off.

State Sen. Lauren Book has reached out to Capitol Police after receiving more than a dozen calls from menacing supporters of Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, who handled Epstein’s lenient “work release” program, The Miami Herald reportedThursday.

“I’ve received countless phone calls saying ‘Little girl you don’t know what you’re getting into’ and telling me that I should just stop,’’ Book said.

In a statement, the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office said it didn’t know of anyone trying to threaten or pressure Book.

The Democratic state senator Monday wrote a letter to DeSantis asking him to authorize an investigation into how Epstein, a registered sex offender, was allowed to stroll out of the Palm Beach County Jail for nearly every day of his 13-month prison sentence and go to a private office on a "work release" program.


