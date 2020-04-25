Florida Antibody Testing Suggests Coronavirus Death Rate Far Lower Than Reported

University of Miami researchers’ antibody testing out of Miami-Dade County in Florida showed that about 6% of the population has had the China-originated novel coronavirus, COVID-19, extrapolating to an estimated 165,000 infections countywide, about 16 times higher than reported.

Since the recorded number of infections via the health department is well below that number, around 10,600 infection, this means the fatality rate is also far lower than reported.

Ruling in the possibility of false positives, the researchers are 95% confident the true infection rate is between 4.4% and 7.9% of the population, leaving them with their 6% estimate as the best possible representation, the Miami Herald reported Friday. “That would mean about 165,000 estimated infections in Miami-Dade, with the margin of error equating to 123,000 residents on the low end and 221,000 residents on the high end,” the report noted.

As noted by The Daily Wire last week, antibody testing out of New York City showed that an estimated one in five New Yorkers have COVID-19, again significantly dropping the reported fatality rate of the virus.