FLASHBACK – Schumer: You Can’t Ask a Judge About a Specific Case That Might Come Before Them

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee “has an obligation to share their personal views,” on Roe v. Wade during a speech on the Senate floor on Tuesday.

However, February of 2017 Schumer told reporters after meeting with Judge Neil Gorsuch that “there is a grand tradition,” that Schumer supports, “that you can’t ask a judge who was nominated for or a potential judge who was nominated for a judgeship about a specific case that might come before them.” – READ MORE

Here are five things you should know about Kavanaugh as he heads into the confirmation process.

He worked on the investigation that led to President Clinton’s impeachment: Kavanaugh co-wrote independent counsel Kenneth Starr’s report in the 1990s. He laid out the legal framework supporting Clinton’s impeachment for his affair with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Clinton could have been impeached for misleading the public and lying to staff members, Kavanaugh argued then, according to The New York Times. However, he later wrote that he thought presidents shouldn’t have to deal with criminal investigations or civil lawsuits while in office.

It’s unclear how Kavanaugh would rule on abortion: Kavanaugh has never directly ruled on abortion as a judge, so it’s unclear how he would decide the subject. He did, however, dissent recently on an appeals court decision that allowed a pregnant teenaged illegal immigrant who was in federal custody to have an abortion. Additionally, the nominee has not publicly said whether he’d favor overturning Roe v. Wade.

He has close ties to the Bush family: Kavanaugh was nominated to the federal appeals court by former President George W. Bush, who said he selected Kavanaugh “because of the force of his mind, the breadth of his experience and the strength of his character.”

