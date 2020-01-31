Flashback: Schiff Says John Bolton Has “Lack Of Credibility” As Resurfaced Video Clips Ruin 11th Hour Hail Mary (VIDEO)

Several resurfaced clips concerning former national security adviser John Bolton reveal that Democrats, in particular Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said his 11th hour impeachment messiah had a “lack of credibility,” and was prone to “conspiracy theories” – and that Bolton thought there was nothing untoward about Trump’s interactions with Ukraine.

Adam Schiff slams John Bolton as a liar (2018) pic.twitter.com/tXLghhpMLW — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 30, 2020

FLASHBACK: Adam Schiff In 2005 Said John Bolton Has A “Lack Of Credibility” – YouTube https://t.co/Mc7U3rVrNa — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 30, 2020

“This is someone who’s likely to exaggerate the dangerous impulses of the president toward belligerence, his proclivity to act without thinking, and his love of conspiracy theories,” Schiff told MSNBC‘s Rachel Maddow during a March 22, 2018 appearance (via Fox News) after Bolton was named national security adviser.

"And I'll, you know, just add one data point to what you were talking about earlier, John Bolton once suggested on Fox News that the Russian hack of the DNC was a false flag operation that had been conducted by the Obama administration," Schiff continued. "So, you add that kind of thinking to Joe diGenova and you have another big dose of unreality in the White House."