FLASHBACK: Ginsburg on Kaepernick Protests: ‘I Think It’s Dumb and Disrespectful’

As America continues to reflect on the life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, it is notable to remember that she was not a supporter of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s protests during the national anthem.

In 2016, when the former San Francisco 49ers second-string quarterback first began taking a knee in protest against the country during the playing of the national anthem, Ginsburg said that she felt the player’s protest was “dumb.”

“I think it’s really dumb of them,” Ginsburg said of Kaepernick’s protests during an interview with Katie Couric in October of 2016.

“Would I arrest them for doing it? No,” Ginsburg continued. “I think it’s dumb and disrespectful. I would have the same answer if you asked me about flag burning. I think it’s a terrible thing to do, but I wouldn’t lock a person up for doing it. I would point out how ridiculous it seems to me to do such an act.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --