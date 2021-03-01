FLASHBACK: Cuomo Urged Elected Leaders To ‘Stand Up For Survivors Of Sexual Abuse’ During Kavanaugh Hearings

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged elected leaders to “stand up for survivors of sexual abuse” during the 2018 confirmation hearings of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Former Cuomo staffer Lindsey Boylan shared details of her allegations against the governor in a Medium post Wednesday. Boylan, who worked for the Cuomo administration from March 2015 to October 2018, said that the governor kissed her without her consent during a one-on-one briefing, made her uncomfortable, and made a number of sexually charged comments to her.

The governor’s office has denied these allegations, saying that her “claims of inappropriate behavior are quite simply false.” Cuomo’s office did not respond to further requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

When Christine Blasey Ford accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault in September 2018, Cuomo called on the Senate to postpone voting until the allegations could be investigated.

“The allegations of sexual assault against Judge Kavanaugh are disturbing and deeply concerning,” Cuomo tweeted. “We owe it to the American people to #BelieveSurvivors. I call on the Senate to postpone any vote until these allegations are fully investigated.”

The governor also said in a separate October 2018 tweet: “Elected leaders have a responsibility to stand up for survivors of sexual abuse. Senate Republicans must #BelieveSurvivors.”

In her Medium post, Boylan accused Cuomo of saying on an October 2017 flight home to New York, “Let’s play strip poker.”

“I should have been shocked by the Governor’s crude comment, but I wasn’t,” she said. “We were flying home from an October 2017 event in Western New York on his taxpayer-funded jet. He was seated facing me, so close our knees almost touched. His press aide was to my right and a state trooper behind us.”

The former Cuomo staffer said she responded “sarcastically and awkwardly” by saying, “That’s exactly what I was thinking.”

“I tried to play it cool,” she wrote. “But in that moment, I realized just how acquiescent I had become.”

The governor’s office said Wednesday that no October 2017 flight took place where Boylan was alone with the governor, a single press aide, and an NYS Trooper. Boylan’s post said that Cuomo’s press aid and a state trooper were present but did not say they were the only people on the flight.

Cuomo’s office has not responded to the DCNF’s request for clarification on this point. Boylan has also not responded to many requests for comment.

Cuomo staffers John Maggiore, Dani Lever and Abbey Fashouer Collins as well as former President and CEO of Empire State Developments Howard Zemsky aid in a statement provided to the DCNF, “We were on each of these October flights and this conversation did not happen.”