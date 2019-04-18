FLASHBACK: Barr Sent Letter To Congress Asking For Hearings Under Oath

Attorney General William Barr sent a letter to Congress asking to testify under oath in front of the House and Senate Judiciary Committees in March, however, neither committee has scheduled a meeting yet.

Barr sent a letter to Congress on March 29 asking them if he could testify before the committee to clear up any questions they may have about what he would be releasing from the Mueller report. Democrats continue to accuse Barr of being bias in favor of President Donald Trump regarding the findings of the Mueller report and what he has decided to release.

William Barr letter to Congress by Henry Rodgers on Scribd

William Barr letter to Cong… by on Scribd

The Attorney General also said Thursday, he has “no objection to Bob Mueller personally testifying.”

Despite Democrats criticism of Barr, they have not yet accepted his request to testify in May. House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler responded to Barr’s letter, saying the committee “will take that date under advisement.”

“I appreciate the Attorney General’s offer to testify before the Committee on May 2. We will take that date under advisement. However, we feel that it is critical for Attorney General Barr to come before Congress immediately to explain the rationale behind his letter, his rapid decision that the evidence developed was insufficient to establish an obstruction of justice offense, and his continued refusal to provide us with the full report,” Nadler wrote in a statement.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham responded to Barr’s letter saying that he looks “forward to hearing from Attorney General Barr on May 1.” Although Graham’s office would not confirm the committee had accepted Barr’s request.

Both Democrats and Republicans have called for it to be made public in full. Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan also said that anything related to Mueller’s probe should be released to the public.

Democrats and cable news pundits have begun to say the Mueller report is a cover-up.

Nadler and Graham’s offices did not immediately respond to TheDCNF’s questions regarding the letter.

Follow Henry Rodgers On TwitterClick here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]