FLASHBACK: Adam Schiff called for FISA transparency — on Russian TV! (VIDEO)

House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Adam Schiff had a very different message for Russians in 2013 than he has for Americans today.

Then, he was advocating for more transparency when it came to the U.S. government spying on Americans and foreigners.

Today, not so much.

During a 2013 appearance on RT, which is controlled by the Russian government, Schiff said we wanted more transparency, which RT characterized as efforts to “inject more oversight into the NSA’s surveillance programs and the top secret FISA court.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Democrats have staged a series of “media stunts” to prevent the public learning how FBI and Justice Department officials used Democratic-funded rumors to justify federal surveillance of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, says a press statement from the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

The HPSCI statement says the top Democrat on the intelligence oversight committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, and his allies tried to block, hide and stifle the revelations of improper 2016 surveillance by the FBI and the Department of Justice:

In a last-ditch effort to block publication of the HPSCI memo, Ranking Member Schiff issued a press release complaining about minor edits the Committee made to the memo.

Ranking Member Schiff’s press release was one in a long line of media stunts meant to oppose transparency and stifle the Committee’s investigation of possible surveillance abuses by top officials at the FBI and DOJ. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

The House Intelligence Committee’s declassified memo, released on Friday, reveals that a senior DOJ official’s relationship with the anti-Trump dossier author Christopher Steele and Fusion GPS, and the extent of his wife’s opposition research for the firm into then-candidate Donald Trump, was concealed from the FISA court.

The memo confirms that then-Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr’s wife, Nellie Ohr, was paid by the DNC and the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign through Fusion GPS, and Bruce Ohr’s relationship with Steele continued even after Steele was terminated from U.S. intelligence services.

The memo states:

During this same time period, Ohr’s wife was employed by Fusion GPS to assist in the cultivation of opposition research on Trump. Ohr later provided the FBI with all of his wife’s opposition research, paid for by the DNC and Clinton campaign via Fusion GPS. The Ohrs’ relationship with Steele and Fusion GPS was inexplicably concealed from the FISC.

In December, Fox News reported that a co-founder of the opposition research firm acknowledged in a court document that his company hired Nellie Ohr to investigate Trump. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

The FBI relied heavily on the dubious Steele dossier, as well as a Yahoo! News article based on the salacious document, to obtain a surveillance warrant against a Trump campaign adviser prior to the 2016 election, according to an explosive but controversial memo approved for release by the White House on Friday.

But the memo reveals that the FISA application “extensively” cited an Sept. 23, 2016 news article that was in effect planted by Fusion GPS.

That is significant because the article, written by veteran reporter Michael Isikoff, is itself based on the unverified dossier. Isikoff was among a small group of reporters who in September 2016 was briefed on the dossier by Steele and Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson.

A private investigator who knows both Steele and Isikoff told The Daily Caller last year that the pair are good friends, having been fixtures of the Washington, D.C. journalism circuit for decades.

The FISA application made no mention of the link between the Isikoff article and the dossier. Instead, the article was treated as corroborating evidence for the dossier. The memo says that the FISA application “incorrectly assesse[d]” that the Isikoff article was based on information separate from the dossier. – READ MORE