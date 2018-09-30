Flake plans to support Kavanaugh after FBI investigates ‘unless they turn up something’

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) says he plans to support Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination unless the FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations against the Supreme Court nominee reveals wrongdoing.

“I’m a conservative. He’s a conservative. I plan to support him unless they turn up something — and they might,” Flake told The Atlantic for an article published Saturday.

The GOP senator’s comments came hours after he forced a weeklong FBI investigation into allegations against Kavanaugh, saying he would agree to allow Kavanaugh’s nomination to advance from the Senate Judiciary Committee if the FBI could investigate.

President Trump agreed to a Senate GOP leader’s request for an FBI investigation on Friday afternoon, ordering a “supplemental” background check “limited in scope and completed in less than one week.” – READ MORE

Republican officials sounded off on Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) on Friday after he sided with the Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee in calling for an FBI investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“He’s a pompous a** who has lost his f**king mind,” a high-level GOP official told The Daily Wire on the condition of anonymity.

The outrage against Flake came after he changed his mind from voting to confirm Kavanaugh to wanting an FBI investigation completed so that he would “feel better.” – READ MORE