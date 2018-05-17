Flake comes out against Haspel’s nomination to lead CIA

GOP Sen. Jeff Flake (Ariz.) announced Wednesday he will oppose the nomination of Gina Haspel, President Trump‘s pick to lead the CIA, citing her ties to the controversial “enhanced interrogation” program used during the George W. Bush administration.

“Congress needs to be able to provide fully informed oversight. My questions about Ms. Haspel’s role in the destruction of videotapes relevant to discussions occurring in Congress regarding the program have not been adequately answered,” Flake said in a statement.

Flake, a vocal critic of Trump who is set to retire after this year, is the third Republican senator to come out against Haspel, joining GOP Sens. Rand Paul (Ky.) and John McCain (Ariz.) in opposing her nomination.

Paul announced in March that he would oppose Haspel’s nomination, while McCain came out against the Trump nominee earlier this month, citing her comments about torture during her confirmation hearing. – READ MORE

