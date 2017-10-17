Firm behind Trump-Russia dossier balks at House subpoena

Fusion GPS, the opposition research firm behind the infamous Trump dossier, says it will not comply with subpoenas for documents and testimony issued earlier this month by the House Intelligence Committee.

In a Monday letter to the committee, Fusion’s attorneys argue that the subpoena, which seeks testimony from three of the firm’s partners, violates its First Amendment privileges and would force it to break attorney-client privilege and its contractual obligations.

The lawyer, Josh Levy, also argued that forcing Fusion GPS to comply with the subpoenas would “chill any American running for office” from conducting political opposition research.

Fusion GPS began investigating Trump in September 2015 at the financial discretion of an unidentified Republican donor who opposed the real estate billionaire. After Trump won the GOP nomination, an unidentified Democratic ally of Hillary Clinton's hired Fusion. Fusion then hired former British spy Christopher Steele to investigate Trump. The result is the dossier, which remains largely uncorroborated.