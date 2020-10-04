Finally: Clare Bronfman Becomes First NXIVM Sex-Slave Trafficker to Get Jail Time

Clare Bronfman, the Seagram’s heiress and sex-slave trafficker, was finally sentenced for her crimes against women and children on Wednesday. The New York Post reported:

Seagram’s liquor heiress and Nxivm cult member Clare Bronfman was sentenced Wednesday to six years and nine months in prison for her role in the upstate cult — a far harsher sentence than even prosecutors had asked for. The daughter of late Canadian billionaire Edgar Bronfman Sr. pleaded guilty last year to charges related to the notorious group and its sex-trafficking svengali, Keith Raniere.

I highly recommend the HBO documentary The Vow, which gives an inside look into the absolute insanity that was NXIVM. Powerful and elite weirdos ran the sex cult. They claimed to be searching for meaning but were, in fact, desperately in need of psychotherapy. Both Allison Mack and Keith Raniere are still waiting for sentencing more than a year after their convictions.

Bronfman received a little more than six years in the slammer for her part in the trafficking cult that enslaved illegal immigrants and tortured women and minor teens. To me, it seems light, but the prosecution claims it was more than they even asked for and was the maximum allowable sentence for this type of crime. Apparently, Judge Nicholas Garaufis showed up to play hardball. – READ MORE

