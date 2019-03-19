Female HS student files civil rights complaint: ‘I felt very violated’ changing in locker room when transgender student was ‘looking at me’

Attorneys for a female Pennsylvania high school student filed a federal complaint last week alleging her privacy was violated and that she was subjected to sexual harassment when a transgender student was using the same locker room, WNEP-TV reported.

The Honesdale High School incident occurred at the beginning of this school year, according to the complaint filed with the U.S. Department of Education’s Civil Rights Division, the station said.

What allegedly happened?



Lawyers for the student posted a video online describing what they say happened. The unnamed female student appears in the clip and said “while I was putting on my pants I heard a man’s voice, so I turned around, and he’s standing there on the opposite aisle looking at me. I glanced down and could tell that he was wearing women’s underwear and what was underneath it.”

She added: “When I knew that a man was looking at me, I felt very violated and very scared — especially looking at me while I’m getting dressed.” – READ MORE