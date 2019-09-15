Felicity Huffman Gets 14 Days, Is Fined $30K in Admissions Scam Case

“Desperate Housewives” actress Felicity Huffman was in federal court on Friday for sentencing for her part in the college bribery case that rocked the nation.

The federal judge has ordered Huffman to serve only 14 days in prison — to pay a $30,000 fine.

He threw in 250 hours of community service along with supervised release, but many don’t feel that’s enough.

The fact that Huffman seems to think there were no victims in this crime is enough for me to give her at least a month in jail.

The victims were the other students who didn’t get extra time for admissions exams and any corrected answers. – READ MORE