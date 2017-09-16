Feinstein’s ‘Anti-Catholic Bigotry’ Takes Center Stage

Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D., Calif.) attack on the faith of a Catholic judicial nominee has stoked opposition from conservative activists.

The Judicial Crisis Network has made a six-figure ad buy taking aim at Feinstein and Sen. Dick Durbin’s (D., Ill.) questioning of Notre Dame law school professor Amy Barrett regarding her Catholic faith. The ad, which is called Catholics Need Not Apply, focuses on Durbin asking Barrett, a married mother of seven, if she considered herself an “orthodox Catholic” and Feinstein objecting to her nomination by saying, “the dogma lives loudly within you.”

The JCN says both lines of questioning reflect anti-Catholic bigotry.

“Liberal Democrats attacking Amy Coney Barrett, a judicial nominee with sterling credentials and bipartisan support just for being Catholic,” the ad says. “The message from Senate Democrats: Catholics need not apply.” – READ MORE