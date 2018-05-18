Federal judge who ripped Mueller team obtains ‘scope memo’ detailing Russia probe

The federal judge who recently ripped into Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team has obtained a copy of the so-called “scope memo” that lays out the parameters of the Russia probe.

A court document filed Thursday in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia shows that prosecutors have turned over the memo, under seal, to U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III.

During a court hearing earlier this month, Ellis demanded to see an unredacted copy of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s Aug. 2, 2017 “scope memo” to Mueller outlining the scope of the special counsel’s Russia probe that congressional Republicans also have sought.

“The scope letter is what Rosenstein said is the actual area that Mr. Mueller can investigate,” Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., a member of the House Judiciary Committee, said Thursday on Fox News. “He hasn’t given it to Congress. I think we’re co-equal branches of government. We’d like to see it without redactions.”

Ellis made news during the May 4 hearing for harshly rebuking Mueller’s team, suggesting they are seeking “unfettered power” and are more interested in bringing down the president than prosecuting former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.- READ MORE

