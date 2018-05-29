Fed-Up Tucker to Undocumented Lawyer: ‘I Don’t Know If They Taught You This in Law School…’ (VIDEO)

Did you know that you can become a lawyer in this country even if you’re an undocumented immigrant?

I certainly didn’t, but you learn something new every day — this time courtesy of Cesar Vargas, an undocumented attorney from New York, who appeared on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show to say that ICE shouldn’t really be enforcing the law and that America had created MS-13.

Vargas was on to talk about Democrat Rep. Nanette Barragan’s claim made during a hearing that ICE was enacting an “anti-immigrant agenda.”

“We love to paint immigrants as criminals,” the California Democrat said. “That is not the complete facts.”

Carlson was not impressed with Vargas’ arguments that Trump’s more stringent ICE enforcement tactics were taking in “grandma” in addition to “rapists and murderers.” – READ MORE

