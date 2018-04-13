FCC Denies Democrat Requests To Pull Sinclair’s License To Broadcast

The Federal Communications Commission sent a letter Thursday declining Senate Democrats’ request for the government agency to revoke Sinclair Broadcasting Group’s operational license.

“Thank you for your letter requesting that the Commission investigate a broadcaster based on the content of its news coverage and promotion of that coverage,” FCC Chair Ajit Pai wrote in a letter obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation.

It is directly addressed to Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington, who spearheaded the effort.

“In light of my commitment to protecting the First Amendment and freedom of the press, I must respectfully decline.”

Joining Cantwell are Sens. Tom Udall of New Mexico, Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey of Massachusetts, Patty Murray of Washington, Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley of Oregon, Tina Smith of Minnesota, Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Cory Booker of New Jersey, and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin.

They collectively argue that “Sinclair has violated the public interest obligation inherent in holding broadcast licenses” because they have been “deliberately distorting news by staging, slanting, or falsifying information.” – READ MORE

