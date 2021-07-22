FBI Thrown Into Controversy Over Damning New Report About Their Involvement In Whitmer Kidnapping Plot

The FBI was thrown into controversy on Tuesday afternoon following an explosive report that was published by BuzzFeed News that suggested that the alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer may have never even happened if not for the actions that FBI informants and undercover agents had in spurring suspects into action in what many critics called “entrapment.”

The FBI reportedly relied on an Iraq War vet to provide information to the bureau about the actions of a group called Wolverine Watchmen. The informant, named “Dan,” allegedly became alarmed by messages that he saw being shared between members in the group and, after talking to a police buddy of his, was put in touch with the FBI.

“Dan” allegedly wore a wire for half a year, collecting hundreds of hours of evidence against members of the group. “Dan” reportedly was paid $54,793.95, which included reimbursements, for his work over the span of over six months, which was “considerably more than most families in Dan’s part of Michigan bring home in a year.”

The FBI also reportedly used at least a dozen informants, including some from other states, and also deployed undercover agents to assist in the process of setting the trap for the suspects.

The report states:

An examination of the case by BuzzFeed News also reveals that some of those informants, acting under the direction of the FBI, played a far larger role than has previously been reported. Working in secret, they did more than just passively observe and report on the actions of the suspects. Instead, they had a hand in nearly every aspect of the alleged plot, starting with its inception. The extent of their involvement raises questions as to whether there would have even been a conspiracy without them.

The report documents how a longtime government informant from Wisconsin set up meetings across the U.S. where many of the suspects met for the first time and where initial plans were developed. The informant even provided incentives for people to come, like food and hotel rooms. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --