The FBI this year has turned away a record number of cases of illegal immigrants trying to buy guns, according to a new report of background checks.

The National Instant Criminal Background Check System said that it rejected 7,836,600 planned purchases from “illegal/unlawful alien” as of 2018. And that was at the end of November. Christmas purchases of guns are typically high and were not included.

Illegal immigrants rank at the top of those on the FBI’s “prohibited category.” – READ MORE