FBI Launched Investigation Two Years Ago — Still No Collusion Found

It Has Been Two Full Years Since The Fbi Formally Launched Its Investigation Into The Trump Campaign On July 31, 2016, But It Has Yet To Find Any Evidence Of Collusion With Russia.

The collusion theory was first floated in the media by Hillary Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook, on July 24, 2016, two days after hacked Democratic National Committee emails had been released on the eve of the DNC convention.

Seven days later, the FBI’s No. 2 counterintelligence official Peter Strzok formally launched the Bureau’s investigation into the Trump campaign, on July 31, 2016.

Two years and the launch of a special counsel later, there has been no evidence of any collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Collusion theorists often point to the number of indictments Special Counsel Robert Mueller has issued so far – against former campaign aides Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, Michael Flynn, George Papadopoulos, and Russians who ran disinformation campaigns or hacking operations. – READ MORE

 

