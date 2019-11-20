FBI investigating possibility of ‘criminal enterprise’ in Jeffrey Epstein death, prisons chief admits

FBI investigators probing the death of Jeffrey Epstein are looking into whether a “criminal enterprise” may have played a role, the Bureau of Prisons’ director revealed Tuesday during testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Kathleen Hawk Sawyer, who described the death as a “black eye on the entire Bureau of Prisons,” made the admission when questioned by Sen. Lindsey Graham.

“With a case this high profile, there has got to be either a major malfunction of the system or criminal enterprise at foot to allow this to happen. So are you looking at both? Is the FBI looking at both?” the South Carolina Republican asked.

“The FBI is involved and they are looking at criminal enterprise, yes,” Sawyer responded.

New York City’s medical examiner ruled that the convicted sex offender took his own life inside his Manhattan federal prison cell on Aug. 10.

The hearing began a couple of hours before it was announced two prison guards on duty during the night Epstein killed himself were charged with falsifying records and conspiring to make false records.

When Graham asked Sawyer how a death like Epstein’s could have happened, she said “the whole situation is still under the investigation of the FBI and the Inspector General’s Office and I’m really not at liberty to discuss specifics of this case. – READ MORE