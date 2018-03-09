FBI Admitted To Congress That It Failed To Follow Protocol In Handling Warnings About Florida Shooter

Republican lawmakers say that the FBI admitted to major mistakes in a Congressional briefing held this week, in failing to follow up on a series of reports about the Parkland, Florida school shooter made to their national hotline.

According to The Hill, House Republicans were briefed on the FBI’s response, and specifically on the agency’s abandonment of protocol in handling warnings about the teenaged attacker. The FBI received at least one tip classified as “very credible,” back in January of 2018, suggesting that the shooter was well-armed, and had spoken repeatedly about conducting a mass shooting.

Acting FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich told lawmakers, according to a statement released late Wednesday by Reps. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) and Bob Goodlatte (R-VA), that the tip, phoned into the FBI’s national hotline, contained enough specific information that it should have triggered an FBI investigation, or at least a site visit to the shooter’s home.

The tip, Bowdich said, “should have been assessed as a potential threat to life,” but the FBI failed to abide by their own written policy and submit the tip to their Miami field office for a follow-up investigation. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1