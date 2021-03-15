Fauci says new lockdown may come if restrictions lifted too quickly, moves goalposts on social distancing​

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, warned Sunday that another lockdown may become reality if coronavirus cases spike in the United States as states begin lifting pandemic-related restrictions.

Fauci’s comments came as COVID-19 cases rise across Europe. Italian officials said they would enact a national lockdown beginning on Monday through the Easter weekend, while top German officials said Europe’s “third wave” of COVID infections is now underway, CNBC reported.

Despite a steep decline in COVID-19 cases thanks to vaccine efficacy, Fauci said on “Fox News Sunday” there is “absolutely no time to declare victory.”

“We know from previous surges that we’ve had over the year that when you see that leveling off at a high level there’s always the risk of a surge back up,” Fauci said. “In fact, unfortunately, that’s exactly what is happening in Europe right now.”

“They had the same kind of decline. They always seem to be a few weeks ahead of us in the dynamics of the outbreak,” Fauci continued. “Then they plateaued because they pulled back a bit. They thought that they were home free and they weren’t. And now they’re seeing an increase up.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --