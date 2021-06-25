Fauci Says Deaths Of Americans Who Refused To Get Vaccinated For COVID-19 Were ‘Entirely Avoidable’

Anthony Fauci said that any further COVID-19 related deaths were tragic because dying from any corona variant is avoidable at this point.

Fauci made his remarks during an interview on CNN’s “The Lead” with host Jake Tapper.

Tapper said to Fauci, “So you also said today that the Delta variant is the greatest threat to progress against COVID-19? So if convincing folks to get vaccinated doesn’t work, is there any chance that we’re going to be able to eliminate this threat?”

Fauci replied, “Well, certainly, if you have the substantial proportion of people not vaccinated and you have a variant like the Delta variant, which now clearly has been shown to spread more efficiently and to cause more serious disease. We absolutely know that from other countries.”- READ MORE

