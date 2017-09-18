True Pundit

Security World

Farage: ‘Arm Police to Fight Terrorism’, ‘Government Not Doing Enough’

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

British police should be armed to respond to terrorism, and decades of government immigration and integration policies have ‘totally failed’, Nigel Farage told LBC listeners.

Following the Parsons Green terror attack, the former UKIP leader said: “We’re constantly playing catchup. If we’re going to take [terrorism] seriously, we have to routinely train and teach our police officers [to handle firearms] whether they be tasers or guns.

“We have to have armed police.”

Reflecting on the London Bridge vehicular ramming and stabbing attack committed by Youssef Zaghba, Khuram Shazad Butt, and Rachid Redouane, Mr. Farage told his Sunday morning show listeners that “Had [we had armed police] on London Bridge that night, those three terrorists would not have got into Borough Market and caused those terrible, harrowing scenes.” – READ MORE

Farage: 'Arm Police to Fight Terrorism', 'Government Not Doing Enough' - Breitbart
Farage: 'Arm Police to Fight Terrorism', 'Government Not Doing Enough' - Breitbart

Police should be armed to respond to terrorism, and government immigration and integration policies have 'totally failed', Farage said.
Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter