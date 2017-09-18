Farage: ‘Arm Police to Fight Terrorism’, ‘Government Not Doing Enough’

British police should be armed to respond to terrorism, and decades of government immigration and integration policies have ‘totally failed’, Nigel Farage told LBC listeners.

Following the Parsons Green terror attack, the former UKIP leader said: “We’re constantly playing catchup. If we’re going to take [terrorism] seriously, we have to routinely train and teach our police officers [to handle firearms] whether they be tasers or guns.

“We have to have armed police.”

Reflecting on the London Bridge vehicular ramming and stabbing attack committed by Youssef Zaghba, Khuram Shazad Butt, and Rachid Redouane, Mr. Farage told his Sunday morning show listeners that “Had [we had armed police] on London Bridge that night, those three terrorists would not have got into Borough Market and caused those terrible, harrowing scenes.” – READ MORE