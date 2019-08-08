Far-left US Rep. Rashida Tlaib supports naming Trump donors: ‘The public needs to know who funds racism’

After Democratic U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro tweeted the names and employers of donors to President Donald Trump and decried them for “fueling a campaign of hate,” Castro got support for his controversial actions from fellow Democratic U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

“Chairman Castro, they don’t like it when you name their donors,” the far-left Michigan congresswoman tweeted Tuesday. “The public needs to know who funds racism.”

Castro — a Texas politician and identical twin brother of presidential hopeful Julian Castro — got plenty of heat for naming dozens of Trump donors from his own congressional district.

New York Magazine and HuffPost contributor Yashar Ali called Castro’s actions “awful” and a “terrible and dangerous precedent to set” — but Castro retorted that the information in his tweet is “publicly reported.” – READ MORE

