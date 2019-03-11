Far-left unearths old remarks from Tucker Carlson. Carlson’s response only makes the left angrier.

On Sunday night, Fox Host Tucker Carlson offered a rejoinder after left-wing Media Matters issued a hit piece earlier in the day citing Carlson’s derogatory remarks between 2006 and 2011 about women. UnmutePauseCurrent Time 0:34Loaded: 100.00%Duration 0:46FullscreenTrump Jr. Applauds Tucker Carlson’s Response To Past Comments: ‘This Is How To Handle The Outrage Mob’

Carlson tweeted: “Media Matters caught me saying something naughty on a radio show more than a decade ago. Rather than express the usual ritual contrition, how about this: I’m on television every weeknight for more than an hour. If you want to know what I think, you can watch. Anyone who disagrees with my views is welcome to come on and explain why.”

The hit piece in Media Matters described various conversations Carlson, who hosted the nightly program “Tucker” on MSNBC from 2005 to 2008, then joined Fox News in 2009, had on a shock jock radio program titled “Bubba the Love Sponge” between 2006 and 2011. Below are the transcripts of the conversations according to Media Matters – READ MORE