Family hopeful Trump can bring Bob Levinson home from Iran (VIDEO)

Stephany Curry, daughter of former FBI agent Robert Levinson, says her family is hopeful that Trump has the deal-making skills to bring her father home from Iran. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1