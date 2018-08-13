    True Pundit

    Politics

    Failed Broward County Sheriff Tweeted Out School Safety Tips — Kyle Kashuv Isn’t Having It

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel tweeted his “back to school safety tips,” but conservative student Kyle Kashuv reminded him of the sad reality.

    Sheriff Israel was in charge of the law enforcement’s response to the school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Many believe his department’s failures resulted in more deaths that could have been prevented.

    Kashuv didn’t pull any punches in his response to Sheriff Israel.

    Kashuv has good reasons to be frustrated with Sheriff Israel’s behavior during the shooting, and after.

    Israel failed to respond to the many warnings he had about the shooter. When he was alerted of the shooter’s threats, he could have institutionalized him. He did not.

    He also told reporters that it is “not [his] responsibility” that the school resource officer did not go into the school when he heard gunshots.  – READ MORE

     

    Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

    $

    We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

    Select Payment Method
    Personal Info

    Donation Total: $1

    Failed Broward County Sheriff Tweeted Out School Safety Tips — Kyle Kashuv Isn’t Having It
    Failed Broward County Sheriff Tweeted Out School Safety Tips — Kyle Kashuv Isn’t Having It

    "You're an absolute disgrace."

    IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: