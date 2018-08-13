Failed Broward County Sheriff Tweeted Out School Safety Tips — Kyle Kashuv Isn’t Having It

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel tweeted his “back to school safety tips,” but conservative student Kyle Kashuv reminded him of the sad reality.

Sheriff Israel was in charge of the law enforcement’s response to the school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Many believe his department’s failures resulted in more deaths that could have been prevented.

Kashuv didn’t pull any punches in his response to Sheriff Israel.

You're an absolute disgrace. Putting your face on anything to do with "school safety" is a slap in the face to my classmates and 17 families that are still mourning. Resign in shame, you self aggrandizing coward. https://t.co/bRyKfNxIwr — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) August 11, 2018

Kashuv has good reasons to be frustrated with Sheriff Israel’s behavior during the shooting, and after.

Israel failed to respond to the many warnings he had about the shooter. When he was alerted of the shooter’s threats, he could have institutionalized him. He did not.

He also told reporters that it is “not [his] responsibility” that the school resource officer did not go into the school when he heard gunshots. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1