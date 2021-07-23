Fact Check: Joe Biden Spreads Misinformation About COVID-19 Vaccines at CNN Town Hall

CLAIM: President Joe Biden claimed Wednesday: “You’re not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations.”

VERDICT: PARTLY FALSE. Vaccines greatly reduce the probability of COVID infections, but do not eliminate it.

Biden tried to address vaccine hesitancy at a CNN town hall in Cincinnati, Ohio, Wednesday evening. In so doing, he provided inaccurate information about the vaccines, claiming falsely that vaccinated people cannot contract the virus.

While the vaccines greatly reduce the chance of infection, the severity of illness, and the chances of hospitalization, they do not completely prevent infection, and there are examples of vaccinated individuals still contracting COVID-19.

Even CNN’s post-event panel criticized Biden’s claim, with Anderson Cooper saying it was “just obviously not the case.” – READ MORE

