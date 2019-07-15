Facebook Suspends Radio Host for Saying ‘Illegal Immigrant’

If it walks like a duck, swims like a duck and quacks like a duck, you better not call it a duck on Facebook, or you’ll end up like Ken Webster. The Houston radio host has been suspended from the platform for using the phrase “illegal immigrant.”

A July 15 Facebook post from Webster complained that Sheriff Ed Gonzalez does nothing about the “criminal illegal immigrants” that inhabit Harris County, Texas. Shortly after posting, Gonzalez came out with a Tweet saying he “just got suspended from Facebook for seven days.”

This would not be the first time Twitter has silenced Coservative media. Last year senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo) demanded Facebook be investigated for its anti-conservative bias.