Facebook May Soon Prevent Australian Users From Sharing News On Its Platform

Facebook is now threatening users and publishers in Australia, saying they could be blocked from the platform as a result of a proposal in the country that would force big tech to pay for carrying the content of newsgroups.

Facebook would “reluctantly stop allowing publishers and people in Australia from sharing local and international news on Facebook and Instagram” if the legislation becomes effective, according to FT.

The company wrote in a statement: “This is not our first choice — it is our last. But it is the only way to protect against an outcome that defies logic and will hurt, not help, the long-term vibrancy of Australia’s news and media sector.”

Meanwhile, Australia looks like it has no intent of backing down. Josh Frydenberg, Australia’s treasurer, said: “Australia makes laws that advance our national interest. We don’t respond to coercion or heavy handed threats wherever they come from.”

The move comes after years of criticism social media platforms have faced about their ability to influence elections. Governments in places like Spain and France have already put into effect similar proposals. – READ MORE

