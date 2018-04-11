Facebook Buries Specific Media Outlets In Its Newsfeed But Won’t Reveal Which Ones

Facebook announced two changes in its newsfeed algorithm in February, and has been amply noted, conservative news sites took the brunt of the punishment. That was because the company stated it would help “trusted” news outlets and suppress others.

As the tech website The Outline concluded, conservative and right-wing publishers “were hit the hardest” by the algorithm change, “while the engagement numbers of most predominantly liberal publishers remained unaffected.” That perspective was echoed by Western Journalism last week.

As Peter Hasson of The Daily Caller reports, Facebook does not intend to identify which media outlets it helps and which it hurts, according to a company spokesperson who spoke to The Daily Caller News Foundation.

The spokesperson argued that if the company revealed that data, it would not give people a clear picture of Facebook, adding, “We’ve made changes to News Feed to help people meaningfully connect with friends and family first. This means public pages of all types are going to experience declines across Facebook. Political pages and partisan news pages, like other public pages, have experienced declines, but there are examples of declines across the political spectrum.” – READ MORE

