‘Extremely Dangerous’ Precedent Will Be Set If Trump Is Acquitted, Dem Rep Says

Democratic Colorado Rep. Jason Crow said Tuesday that “an extremely dangerous precedent” would be set if former President Donald Trump is acquitted in his second impeachment trial.

Crow said on MSNBC that he doesn’t know the number of Republican Senators who will be open-minded to convicting the former president.

“We just have to make the best case that we can and we have to say that you have an obligation to the American people, to our democracy, to the Constitution to convict here, because if you don’t it sets a precedent that’s extremely dangerous for our country,” Crow said.

“But also, look at the racism and the white nationalism and the white supremacy that was a part of what happened on January 6th. What message does it send to those folks, does it say that that’s okay, that we’re going to tolerate that type of hateful violent rhetoric? That’s a message that we absolutely cannot send,” Crow said.

The House voted 232-197 on Jan. 13 to impeach Trump again, charging him with a single article of “incitement of insurrection.” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a floor speech on Jan. 22 that Trump’s trial is starting the week of Feb. 8.

A mob breached the Capitol building on Jan. 6 during a protest that turned into a deadly riot against the Electoral College’s certification of the presidential election results.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi selected Crow, a former Army Ranger, as one of the impeachment managers for Trump’s first trial in 2020, according to The New York Times. Pelosi named Crow one of the managers based on his experience of military service in Iraq and Afghanistan, in litigation and national security.