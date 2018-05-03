Business
‘Extreme cut-out’ jeans sell for $168, draw mixed reactions
Just when we thought that “buttless jeans,” “thong jeans” and “show stopping” denim thongs were behind us, a retailer is making headlines yet again for a pair of high-priced and barely-there denim pants.
On May 1, Carmar Denim’s “Extreme Cut Out Jean” made waves on Twitter for its $168 price tag — and its wildly revealing look.
Surely there are cheaper ways to look like an idiot? https://t.co/R6cvbpCE3U
— Lorraine Murphy (@LorRadioMurphy) May 2, 2018
The Los Angeles-based brand described the jeans as featuring a "relax fit, high rise" with "large statement cutouts on front and back."