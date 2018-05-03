True Pundit

Business

‘Extreme cut-out’ jeans sell for $168, draw mixed reactions

Posted on by
Share:

Just when we thought that “buttless jeans,” “thong jeans” and “show stopping” denim thongs were behind us, a retailer is making headlines yet again for a pair of high-priced and barely-there denim pants.

On May 1, Carmar Denim’s “Extreme Cut Out Jean” made waves on Twitter for its $168 price tag — and its wildly revealing look.

That’ll do me. #itscalledfashionlookitup #destresseddenim #extremecutout #isthisanaprilfoolsjoke #carmar #thatlldome #geeup #whatajoker

A post shared by Beets (@internetbt) on

The Los Angeles-based brand described the jeans as featuring a “relax fit, high rise” with “large statement cutouts on front and back.”- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

'Extreme cut-out' jeans sell for $168, draw mixed reactions
'Extreme cut-out' jeans sell for $168, draw mixed reactions

Talk about daring to bare.

Fox News Fox News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: